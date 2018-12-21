48°
Kids at Pointe Coupee schools visit with Santa, open gifts
POINTE COUPEE - A local sheriff's office helped bring smiles to the faces of children with early Christmas gifts.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office as well as Lexie LeBeau gave gifts to students at Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary and Rosenwald Elementary. A post on Facebook thanked NRG for wrapping the toys and the Pointe Coupee Fire Department for making sure Santa got to both schools.
Be sure to go through the photos to see Kris Kringle interacting with the students.
