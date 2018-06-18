74°
Kid dials 911 to tell police he hates salad
HALIFAX - A 12-year-old boy disliked his salad so much, he called police... twice.
Emergency responders in Canada say a 911 call was received from the child, complaining that his parents had made a salad that he didn't like.
A short time later, a second call was received from the boy asking when police would arrive.
Officers used the opportunity to speak to the child about the importance of only dialing 911 in the event of an emergency.
