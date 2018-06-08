81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; airbags may not inflate

1 hour 41 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 June 08, 2018 1:42 PM June 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Kia is recalling over a half-million vehicles in the U.S. because the airbags may not work in a crash.

The recall apparently is related to federal investigation into airbag failures in Kia and partner Hyundai vehicles that were linked to four deaths. Vehicles covered by the recall include 2010 through 2013 Forte compact cars and 2011 through 2013 Optima midsize cars.

Also covered are Optima Hybrid and Sedona minivans from 2011 and 2012. A Hyundai spokesman says he's checking to see if his company has a recall. Kia says it's working on a remedy and will notify owners June 27.

Kia says in government documents that a short circuit can develop in an airbag control computer. The company has not yet developed a repair.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days