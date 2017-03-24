69°
Keystone XL construction set for approval
WASHINGTON- Senior officials say the Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline today.
Officials say the State Department will recommend the pipeline is in U.S. interests, clearing the way for the White House to grant a presidential permit to TransCanada to build the $8 billion pipeline.
It still faces obstacles - most notably from Native American tribes and landowners who've joined environmental groups in opposing the project.