Key senators undecided as Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate is taking a crucial vote Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
Key GOP senators remain undecided amid allegations of sexual misconduct and intense protests dividing the nation. The 53-year-old judge made what were in effect closing arguments by acknowledging that he became "very emotional" when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week.
But in an op-ed published Thursday, he insists he remains the same "hardworking, even-keeled" person as always. Tensions are high at the Capitol, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead with little room for error. Republicans have a slim 51-49 hold on the Senate. A final vote is expected Saturday.
