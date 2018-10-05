78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Key senators undecided as Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh

4 hours 17 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 October 05, 2018 4:58 AM October 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate is taking a crucial vote Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Key GOP senators remain undecided amid allegations of sexual misconduct and intense protests dividing the nation. The 53-year-old judge made what were in effect closing arguments by acknowledging that he became "very emotional" when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week.

But in an op-ed published Thursday, he insists he remains the same "hardworking, even-keeled" person as always. Tensions are high at the Capitol, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead with little room for error. Republicans have a slim 51-49 hold on the Senate. A final vote is expected Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days