Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teenager

1 hour 7 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 December 24, 2018 1:51 PM December 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe tells The Boston Globe that Spacey is due in Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7. O'Keefe says a criminal complaint was issued by a clerk magistrate during a public show-cause hearing on Thursday.

Former news anchor Heather Unruh came forward in November 2017 and said the actor stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old son's pants and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with Spacey spokeswoman Laura Johnson.

After authorities announced he would face a felony charge for the alleged assault, Spacey shared a video of himself as his character Frank Underwood from "House of Cards."

