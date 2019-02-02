Kevin Mawae and Johnny Robinson, former LSU Tigers, voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, GA - Not one, but two former LSU football players were voted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2019.

Former LSU lineman Kevin Mawae along with former LSU safety Johnny Robinson were both elected Saturday.

Mawae can now size up for a gold jacket after his third time as a Modern-Era finalist. Robinson’s selection to the Hall has been a long time coming. He was nominated as a regular finalist six times between 1980 and 1986.

Mawae, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and two-time first-team All-Pro was the NFL’s All-Decade center for the 2000s. His passion, athleticism, and mobility helped revolutionize the center position in the National Football League. During his eight seasons with the New York Jets, he helped lead the Gang Green to the playoffs four times.

Mawae earned six Pro Bowls with the Jets before wrapping up his career in Tennessee. He blocked for Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin in all of his seven 1,000-yard seasons with the Jets.

Robinson was a member of LSU’s 1958 national championship team. He was selected in first round of 1960 AFL Draft by Texans and 3rd overall in the 1960 NFL Draft by Detroit Lions. He played 12 seasons for the Texans in the Chiefs.