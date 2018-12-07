54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host

2 hours 40 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 December 07, 2018 6:46 AM December 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Hart says he has stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian.
 
Hart posted on Twitter early Friday an apology to the LGBTQ community for his past words.


He said he stepped down so as not to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days