Latest Weather Blog
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host
NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Hart says he has stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian.
Hart posted on Twitter early Friday an apology to the LGBTQ community for his past words.
I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018
He said he stepped down so as not to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.
I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Marvel drops Avengers: Endgame trailer, it's epic
-
Voters to decide on mental health center Saturday
-
EBR Schools to bid replacement for Jefferson Terrace Elementary
-
Deputies take DNA from women as search continues for mother of dead...
-
Representative Ralph Abraham announces campaign for governor