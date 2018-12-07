Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host

Photo: CNN

NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Hart says he has stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian.



Hart posted on Twitter early Friday an apology to the LGBTQ community for his past words.

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018



He said he stepped down so as not to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.