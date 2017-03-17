Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, an icon of many people's childhoods hits the streets of Baton Rouge.

Since the 1930s, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been traveling the country coast to coast. This year, the 81-year-old pop culture icon will be front and center in the Wearin' of the Green parade.

The drivers, John "Jumbo Dog John" Craft and Mayra "Spicy Mayo Mayra" Ramirez said they have gotten used to all the attention the hotdog-on-wheels brings.

"Literally everyone is waving and taking pictures," Craft said. "We like to say that we get thousands of smiles per mile."

The pair travels 500 miles a week for one year. They visit as many as 20 states during their 340 days on the road.

"I do say it's the lambor-wieney of the hotdog highways, so to speak," Craft said.

They received dozens of requests for St. Patrick's Day Weekend, but chose to park their aero-dog-namic buns right here in the Capital City.

"I think it's amazing that we are here," Craft said. "We are in one of the largest celebrations in America for St. Patrick's Day."

Craft and Ramirez will behind the wheel, making their way across condiment-splattered carpet, sitting in hotdog-embroidered seats and enjoying their view of 100 percent chance blue skies on the ceiling.

They won't be throwing out hotdogs or beads, but they will be making jokes and beat-boxing through the "bun roof." They love meeting new fans, and reconnecting with those who grew up with the icon.

"Just the encounters we have with people are so personal," Craft said. "It really makes an amazing time because like we say, the Wienermobile is a hotdog everyone can enjoy.

Craft and Ramirez encourage all fans, young and old, to reach out while they are in Louisiana. You can find them at these locations during the St. Patrick's Day Weekend:

Friday, 3/17:

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

10230 Crossing Way, Suite 100

Denham Springs

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

14630 Village Market Street

Baton Rouge

Saturday, 3/18:

10 a.m.

Wearin' of the Green Parade

Baton Rouge

Sunday, 3/19:

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

3446 Drusilla Ln.

Baton Rouge

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

40017 Hwy 42

Prairieville