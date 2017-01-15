Kerry backs "2-nation" solution for Mideast

PARIS - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is defending an international call for renewed efforts at Mideast peace.



Kerry, speaking to reporters after taking part in a peace conference Sunday in Paris, rejected Israeli criticism of the meeting, saying the concept of a two-state solution to the conflict is "threatened" and must be reinforced if it is ever to happen. The conference's final communique, he said, endorses a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians without imposing a resolution.



Kerry said it was significant that the statement recognizes both the need to end Palestinian incitement and violence as well as Israel's security needs.



Kerry expressed concern about the incoming Trump administration's intention to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, something the Palestinians and the Arab world have strongly warned against.



He says "this is not the right time ... they don't have peace, there are issues of sovereignty that are enormously important to be resolved by the parties."