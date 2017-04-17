Kenya's Kiplagat wins her Boston Marathon debut

BOSTON - Edna Kiplagat has won her Boston Marathon debut.



The Kenyan policewoman opened up a big lead heading into the Newton hills, and she cruised to victory in an unofficial 2 hours, 21 minutes, 53 seconds in Monday's 121st running of the race.



It's the first time Kiplagat, a two-time world champion, has raced Boston.



She's won in London, New York City and Los Angeles.



Rose Chelimo of Bahrain was second, 59 seconds behind and American Jordan Hasay was third in her marathon debut. Desi Linden, who was second in Boston by 2 seconds in 2011, finished fourth - the first time since 1991 that two U.S. women have finished in the top four.

Kenya's Kirui wins men's race at Boston Marathon

Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui has won the Boston Marathon - his first marathon victory ever.



Kirui outran Galen Rupp of the U.S. to take Monday's 121st running of the race in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 36 seconds.



He took seventh in last year's Amsterdam Marathon and third at Rotterdam.



Rupp finished unofficially in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 58 seconds.