Kentwood rolls over Oak Grove 40-21, claiming 9th state title in program history

NEW ORLEANS - After tasting a bitter defeat last season in the state title, Kentwood returned back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, this time on a mission to bring home the hardware. The Kangaroos explosive offense ripped through top-seeded Oak Grove 40-21 to capture the Class 1A state championship.

Thursdays state title marks the 9th state championship in school history. This is the 5th runner-up finish for Oak Grove.

Quarterback Terrell Hookfin shook off an early pick six to lead the Kangaroos offense to 422 yards of total offense. Hookfin was named the LHSAA Most Outstanding Player Award for his four touchdown performance.

Hookfin completed the scoring trifecta, he threw for two touchdowns, rushed for one and caught one against Oak Grove. He finished the day 17-of-26 for 264 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also led the Kangaroos on the ground with seven rushes for 52 yards and one score.

In the second quarter Hookfin caught a 36-yard touchdown pass on a wide receiver reverse pass from LSU committ Trey Palmer.