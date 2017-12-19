Kentwood police investigating first murder since 2010

KENTWOOD - Police in Kentwood are investigating their first murder in seven years.

According to a report from WWL, 60-year-old Wesley Housely was found shot to death inside his home.

Police say two armed men entered the home and attempted to rob Housley. He was shot multiple times after fought back against the robbers.

“This is a senseless tragedy,” Chief Michael Kazerooni told WWL. “To the cowardly criminals who committed this horrific act, the men and women of the Kentwood Police Department will work tirelessly, until you are brought to justice!”

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 985-229-6305.