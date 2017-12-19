Kentwood man killed after two gunmen enter his home, attempt to rob him

KENTWOOD- Police say one man has died after an attempted armed robbery.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, 60-year-old Wesley Housley has died of multiple gunshot wounds after an alleged armed robbery.

Authorities responded to a report of a person suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Dumaine Street. Upon arrival, officers found Housley inside the residence. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him dead on the scene.

Investigators have learned that at least two gunmen entered the residence, attempted to rob Housley, and allegedly fired multiple shots that hit Housley after a brief struggle, according to the police department.

This is Kentwood's first homicide since 2009.

The crime remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (985) 229-6305.