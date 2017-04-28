Kentucky student injured in machete attack at university coffee shop

86°
April 28, 2017
Source: Associated Press
LEXINGTON - Officials say a student has been injured, another person is in custody and a university has canceled classes following a machete attack at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky.

Lexington police Sgt. Jervis Middleton told the Lexington Herald-Leader it happened Friday morning at Transylvania University. He said the assailant was armed with a machete and knives and is thought to be a former student.

Fire department Battalion Chief Joe Best said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He said the assailant was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Transylvania University said on Twitter that a student was injured during an incident at the school's coffee shop Friday and that classes were canceled.

