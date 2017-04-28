Latest Weather Blog
Kentucky student injured in machete attack at university coffee shop
LEXINGTON - Officials say a student has been injured, another person is in custody and a university has canceled classes following a machete attack at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky.
Lexington police Sgt. Jervis Middleton told the Lexington Herald-Leader it happened Friday morning at Transylvania University. He said the assailant was armed with a machete and knives and is thought to be a former student.
Fire department Battalion Chief Joe Best said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He said the assailant was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Transylvania University said on Twitter that a student was injured during an incident at the school's coffee shop Friday and that classes were canceled.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Stoic employee hands over cash with gun in his face
-
WBRZ's traffic reporter Ashley Fruge' to dance for charity
-
WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price per pound lowest since Mardi Gras
-
Police responding to early morning shooting on Winnebago Street
-
Contractor calls out competition for taking credit for his work