Kentucky shooting suspect ordered held; vigil for victims

BENTON, Ky. - The 15-year-old boy accused of gunning down classmates at a Kentucky high school has been ordered held on murder and assault charges. Meanwhile, the shaken community where the unspeakable occurred strained to cope with the devastation.



The 15-year-old boy - who is accused of fatally gunning down two classmates and wounding 18 others at western Kentucky's Marshall County High School on Tuesday - was ordered held Thursday on preliminary charges of murder and assault.



After nightfall, nearly 300 people rallied at a candlelit vigil for the victims. Many wore T-shirts that read: "Marshall Strong." Teens in the crowd wept and hugged, and one girl sang "Amazing Grace."



Said the organizer of the vigil, Misti Drew: "It always happens somewhere else, you know, but this week it was our community."