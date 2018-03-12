Kentucky man pleads guilty to attacking US Sen. Rand Paul

Photo: The Washington Post

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard has pleaded guilty to the attack that broke the senator's ribs.

Rene Boucher's lawyer says his client pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury.

Attorney Matt Baker said the episode has been "profoundly embarrassing" for Boucher. A judge set sentencing for June 15. Federal prosecutors will seek a 21-month prison sentence for Boucher.

The charge carries up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Baker says he'll argue for probation.

Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn at his home. A friend of Paul's said the senator had gotten off his riding mower to remove a limb when he was tackled from behind.