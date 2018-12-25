72°
Kentucky man charged with throwing Christmas ham at woman

Tuesday, December 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man has been arrested after he threw a ham at a woman during an argument over which day Christmas dinner should take place.
 
WAVE-TV reports that David Brannon was arrested Sunday after he tried to flee from police officers who reported to a home on a domestic dispute call.
 
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said Brannon threw items at the woman, including the ham to be eaten for Christmas dinner.
 
Deputies say several items were found on the kitchen floor.
 
Brannon is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of assault and fleeing or evading police. Online jail records do not show if he has a lawyer.

