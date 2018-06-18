74°
Kentucky man charged with killing son on Father's Day

Monday, June 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Lexington Herald Leader

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is charged with fatally shooting his adult son on Father's Day.

Lexington news outlets report that an arrest citation says 45-year-old James Hendron Jr. was charged with murder-domestic violence Sunday in the death of 23-year-old Austin Hendron.

Lexington police Lt. Nathaniel Muller says officers were called Sunday evening to an argument in a driveway involving a weapon. They arrived to find the younger man, who was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The Fayette County Coroner's Office said Austin Hendron died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Online jail records don't list an attorney for James Hendron.

