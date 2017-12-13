49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kentucky lawmaker facing assault allegations commits suicide

2 hours 4 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, December 13 2017 Dec 13, 2017 December 13, 2017 8:01 PM December 13, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WDRB
FRANKFORT, Ky. - A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.
  
Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell says Rep. Dan Johnson shot himself Wednesday on a bridge in Mount Washington, Kentucky. Tinnell confirmed the death to WDRB-TV in Louisville.
  
The 57-year-old Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016. On Monday, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published an account from a woman saying Johnson sexually assaulted her in the basement of his home in 2013. Louisville police investigated the matter but closed the case and did not file charges.
  
Johnson told reporters Tuesday the accusations were "totally false." He posted a message on Facebook Monday night saying that PTSD was "is a sickness that will take my life, I cannot handle it any longer. It has won this life, BUT HEAVEN IS MY HOME."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days