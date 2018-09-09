Kenner mayor appears to ban booster clubs from buying Nike gear

KENNER - Mayor Ben Zahn is allegedly banning Nike gear from the City of Kenner recreation facilities.

"Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased or used...at any City of Kenner Recreation Facility," the mayor's office said in a memorandum to Parks and Recreation Department Director Chad Pitfield.

The memorandum was circulated on social media, bearing the City of Kenner letterhead and Zahn's signature.

The memo says that. effective immediately, any booster club operating at city recreation facilities must have their purchases of athletic equipment, including clothing or shoes, approved by Pitfield.

On Sept. 3, Nike announced that former NFL player Colin Kaepernick would be the face of the 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign. Kaepernick received national attention when he began taking a knee during the national anthem to bring attention to social injustice.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

The announced sparked a major conflict on social media, with some people using #NikeBoycott and posting pictures of destroyed Nike gear. According to Edison Trends, Nike's online sales grew an estimated 31 percent in the days following the announcement.

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018

The memo from Zahn's office does not mention Kaepernick or the Nike campaign.

In a post on the City of Kenner, District 1 Facebook page, Councilman Gregory Carroll said he is "100 percent against" the decision. Carroll said he plans to meet with the Mayor and other council members to rescind the directive.