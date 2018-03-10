67°
Kenner man killed in early morning crash on I-10

Saturday, March 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

JEFFERSON PARISH- A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning on I-10 has claimed one person's life.

Troopers responded to a fatal accident on I-10 at Bonnabel Boulevard around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Christopher J. Thomas of Kenner, LA.

Officials say that Thomas was traveling eastbound in a 2005 Ford Mustang on I-10 at Bonnabel Blvd. at a high rate of speed. Thomas lost control of the vehicle and struck the cement guard rail on the right side of the roadway. After striking the guard rail, the Mustang crossed five lanes of travel and struck the cement guard rail on the left side of the roadway. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Thomas was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Toxicology tests are pending an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.

