Kennedy still mulling potential run for governor's office

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, in a made-for-TV photo op, Senator John Kennedy worked the crowd at a home where volunteers renovated a flooded home and welcomed home the displaced family. The setting begged the question: will he run for governor?



The senator kept his answer short.

“Don't know. I'll make a decision here in the next few weeks,” Senator Kennedy said to reporters. “If I run, at least according to the polls, I’ll win."



Kennedy is still playing coy with his self-imposed Dec. 1 deadline. Earlier this year, he said he'd announce by then whether he planned to challenge current governor John Bel Edwards or stay in Washington.



“I've got a lot going on. At the same time, my state's in trouble,” he said. “We're headed in the wrong direction. Its just that simple.”



Although his intentions for the 2019 gubernatorial race remain uncertain, Senator Kennedy is making it crystal clear that he thinks he could win.



“I have polled it. I'll give you a copy of the poll. There are two people that would beat Governor Edwards: Steve Scalise and me," Kennedy said.

If Kennedy ran for governor and won, he would also get to appoint his replacement in the senate. If he chooses not to run or if he loses, he still retains his place in the U.S. Senate for at least four more years.

One person has announced plans to challenge Governor Edwards in the election at this time, Baton rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, a Republican.