75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kennedy seeks ban on officials getting flood recovery work

1 hour 31 minutes ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 11:38 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is calling on Gov. John Bel Edwards to ban public officials and their family members from receiving flood recovery rebuilding contracts financed with federal disaster aid.

Kennedy, a Republican who took office this month, released his letter sent to the Democratic governor Wednesday, urging Edwards to issue an executive order with the ban.

Edwards is proposing that $1.3 billion of the $1.6 billion in disaster recovery block grant aid allocated to Louisiana by Congress for the March and August flooding be spent on homeowner rehabilitation and rebuilding.

Kennedy says politicians and their families shouldn't "profit from Louisianians' tragedy." He says the ban he proposes would prove that Louisiana is being a good steward of the federal dollars as the state seeks additional disaster aid from Congress.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days