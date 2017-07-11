75°
Kennedy says it's time to vote on health care

July 11, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says if he thinks the Senate GOP health care bill being negotiated behind the scenes is even a modest improvement over current law, he'll support it.

Kennedy responded Tuesday to Senate Republican leaders' announcement that a reworked health care bill will be introduced Thursday, with a vote expected next week.

Louisiana's newest senator didn't stake out a position on the first draft of the Senate bill and says he's not sure if he'll support the next draft because he hasn't seen it.

But Kennedy backs scheduling a vote on health care and estimates a 50/50 chance the Senate could pass legislation next week. If nothing passes, Kennedy says senators can return to the issue another time: "It's not going to be the end of western civilization."

