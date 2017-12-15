Latest Weather Blog
Kennedy defends questioning of Trump nominee
WASHINGTON - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is defending his tough line of questioning directed at President Donald Trump's federal judge nominee Friday.
Trump nominee struggles to answer legal questions— CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2017
GOP Sen. Kennedy: "Have you ever tried a jury trial?"
Matthew Petersen: "I have not"
K: "Civil?"
P: "No"
K: "Criminal?"
P: "No"
K: "Bench?"
P: "No"
K: "State or federal court?"
P: "I have not" https://t.co/iZ9suExhW7 pic.twitter.com/CQbaPVQLDH
A White House spokesperson responded to criticism directed at Peterson following the hearing, saying that political opponents were trying to distract from the president's achievements.
Hogan Gidley, a WH spox, responds to criticism of Matthew Peterson, a Trump district court nominee, by saying it is "no surprise the President’s opponents keep trying to distract" from Trump's successes.— Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) December 15, 2017
Peterson struggled under questioning by Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican.
Kennedy issued his own response soon after, calling himself an enthusiastic supporter of Trump. However Kennedy defended his grilling of Petersen, saying he will not "blindly support" every one of Trump's nominees. A spokesperson for the senator later clarified that Kennedy does not believe the White House was specifically calling him out.
.@SenJohnKennedy on his grilling of a Trump judicial nominee: “I’m just doing my job.” pic.twitter.com/bPjrf3C2ii— Bryn Stole (@brynstole) December 15, 2017
Petersen has been nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
