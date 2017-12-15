Kennedy defends questioning of Trump nominee

WASHINGTON - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is defending his tough line of questioning directed at President Donald Trump's federal judge nominee Friday.

On Friday, a White House spokesperson responded to criticism aimed at Trump's pick for federal judge, Matthew Petersen. A video of Petersen struggling with questions from Sen. Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, had already been viewed more than 3 million times just hours later.

Trump nominee struggles to answer legal questions



GOP Sen. Kennedy: "Have you ever tried a jury trial?"



Matthew Petersen: "I have not"



K: "Civil?"



P: "No"



K: "Criminal?"



P: "No"



K: "Bench?"



P: "No"



K: "State or federal court?"



P: "I have not" https://t.co/iZ9suExhW7 pic.twitter.com/CQbaPVQLDH — CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2017

Petersen, who serves on the Federal Election Commission, had difficulty answering questions about the "Daubert standard," which has to do with expert witness testimony, and the definition of a "motion in limine," which has to do with the introduction of evidence. He acknowledged he has never tried a case or argued a motion in court. He said he last read the federal rules of evidence in law school.

A White House spokesperson responded to criticism directed at Peterson following the hearing, saying that political opponents were trying to distract from the president's achievements.

Hogan Gidley, a WH spox, responds to criticism of Matthew Peterson, a Trump district court nominee, by saying it is "no surprise the President’s opponents keep trying to distract" from Trump's successes.



Peterson struggled under questioning by Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican. — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) December 15, 2017

Kennedy issued his own response soon after, calling himself an enthusiastic supporter of Trump. However Kennedy defended his grilling of Petersen, saying he will not "blindly support" every one of Trump's nominees. A spokesperson for the senator later clarified that Kennedy does not believe the White House was specifically calling him out.

.@SenJohnKennedy on his grilling of a Trump judicial nominee: “I’m just doing my job.” pic.twitter.com/bPjrf3C2ii — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) December 15, 2017

Petersen has been nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.