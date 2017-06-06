Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Foo Fighters to headline 2017 Voodoo fest in New Orleans

77°
1 hour 47 minutes 46 seconds ago June 06, 2017
By: Alicia Serrano

NEW ORLEANS – Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem and DJ Snake are among the healiners of the 2017 Voodoo Music and Arts Experience in New Orleans.

Other artists scheduled to perform at the festival are Galantis, Post Malone, Miguel, RL Grime, Khelani, Flow Tribe and several more.

Three-day general admissions tickets go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. and are $130. The festival runs from October 27-29 in City Park. General admissions tickets for one day have not gone on sale at this time.

To find more information on the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience click here.

