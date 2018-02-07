Kelly says Democrats' memo isn't 'as clean'

File Image: ABC News

WASHINGTON - White House chief of staff John Kelly says a classified Democratic memo on the Russia investigation isn't "as clean" as one produced by Republicans and made public last week.

Kelly told reporters after emerging from a meeting with congressional leaders that he's instructed officials to complete an evaluation of the Democratic memo no later than Thursday.

He says that then, "we'll brief the president on it and he will have a decision to make" on whether to declassify it entirely, or perhaps declassify it with some redactions.

Kelly adds his initial conclusion is that the Democratic version is "not as clean a memo as the first one."

The new memo is intended to counter allegations the FBI used improper methods to obtain a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate.