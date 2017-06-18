72°
Latest Weather Blog
Kelly presses 'Infowars' host Alex Jones on Sandy Hook denial
NEW YORK - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newton, Connecticut a hoax.
"Infowars" host Jones never gave a direct answer in a segment Sunday night on NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.' Kelly has been criticized intensely for giving a platform to Jones, who has also called the Sept. 11 attacks an inside job. She has defended her decision by noting that President Donald Trump has praised Jones and appeared on his radio program.
Jones said at one point that he was playing "devil's advocate" in denying the mass shooting. But he continued to express doubts, saying that he looked at footage of children leaving the building and thought it looked like a "drill."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Tigers talk College World Series
-
BUMP? Orange signs dot Zachary as city-wide road repairs get underway
-
Florida man fights off armed robbers with machete
-
Former LSU player reminisces on Tigers' first trip to College World Series
-
Port Allen gears up for bigger, better 'Juneteenth' celebration