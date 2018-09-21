Latest Weather Blog
Kavanaugh allegation tests support of GOP women
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) - President Donald Trump's choice of Brett Kavanaugh as his latest Supreme Court nominee was supposed to be a move that would drive up turnout among Republican voters ahead of this fall's elections.
But days before early voting begins in some key states, an allegation of sexual assault has hit like a ton of bricks. It leaves questions as to whether the allegation could turn off constituencies, including suburban women, who could be key to determining the House majority. Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, has said that at a house party in the 1980s Kavanaugh drunkenly pinned her to a bed and tried to take off her clothes.
They were both teenagers at the time. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
