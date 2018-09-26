Kavanaugh accuser has 4 affidavits backing claim

WASHINGTON (AP) - Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford say they have submitted sworn affidavits to the Senate Judiciary Committee from four people who say she told them that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh has denied the accusation. The four sworn affidavits are among the information the committee is considering on the eve of Ford and Kavanaugh's testimony Thursday. All four documents say that Ford revealed the information well before President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the high court in July. They come from Ford's husband and three family friends, who say Ford mentioned the incident in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Two affidavits, from Ford's husband Russell Ford and from the coach of their son's baseball team, say Ford named Kavanaugh as the alleged assailant. In the other two, Ford did not name Kavanaugh but said she was assaulted by a federal judge.