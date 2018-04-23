65°
Kate Middleton gives birth to boy

4 hours 48 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 7:14 AM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Guardian
LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
  
The palace says the child was born at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT), a few hours after Kate was admitted to London's St. Mary's Hospital in labor.
  
Prince William was present for the birth of his son, who is fifth in line to the throne.
  
The palace says "the queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

