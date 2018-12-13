Kasich continues serious look at 3rd presidential run

BEXLEY, Ohio (AP) - Outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he'd prefer to run for president as a Republican, but only if he's entering a primary he could win.

In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Kasich acknowledged that he probably couldn't defeat President Donald Trump if that election were held today.

He says he's seriously considering his options and letting his advisers monitor the daily troubles Trump is facing, including talk of impeachment.

Trump said in a Fox-TV interview Thursday that he hopes Kasich or retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake mounts a primary challenge.

Kasich's political advisor John Weaver responded: "Be careful what you wish for."

Kasich told the AP that any decision is a long way off.