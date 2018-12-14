55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kanye reignites Drake feud on Twitter, alleges threats

2 hours 29 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 December 14, 2018 9:37 AM December 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kanye West is not sending Christmas cheer to Drake.

West appeared to reignite a feud with the fellow rapper in a series of tweets on Thursday in which he claimed Drake had called trying to threaten him. West wrote, "So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect - So cut the tough talk."

West alleged Drake was behind audience members rushing the stage and splashing fellow rapper Pusha T with liquid during a concert in Toronto in November. Drake did not post a response. An email seeking comment was sent to a Drake representative.

The rappers have had an ongoing feud this year, but West had apologized to Drake in September.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days