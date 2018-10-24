74°
Kansas man guilty in death of boy found encased in concrete

Wednesday, October 24 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Wichita Eagle
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete.
  
The jury found 41-year-old Stephen Bodine of Wichita guilty on Wednesday in the May 19, 2017, killing of Evan Brewer. His body was found in September 2017.
  
Prosecutors presented hundreds of pieces of evidence, including parts of Evan's concrete tomb found in the rental home where he lived with his mother, Miranda Miller, and Bodine.
  
Miller is also charged with murder.
  
Evan was the subject of a monthslong custody battle and at least six reports were made alleging he was being abused. Jurors saw photo and video evidence of that abuse, including images of him chained naked in a basement.

