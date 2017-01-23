65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kansas man admits to robbing bank to escape his wife

25 minutes 16 seconds ago January 23, 2017 Jan 23, 2017 Monday, January 23 2017 January 23, 2017 5:23 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
(Photo: Kansas City Star)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A 70-year-old man who told investigators after robbing a Kansas bank that he'd rather be imprisoned than with his wife has admitted carrying out the holdup.

Lawrence Ripple pleaded guilty Monday in Kansas City, Kansas, to a federal bank robbery count. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Court documents show that Ripple gave a Kansas City bank teller a note in September demanding cash and warning he had a gun. Ripple grabbed nearly $3,000, sat in the lobby and told a guard he was the "guy he was looking for."

An FBI agent says Ripple had argued with his wife earlier and told her in writing he'd "rather be in jail than at home."

The Kansas City Star reports that Ripple's wife accompanied him to court Monday.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days