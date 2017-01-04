58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kansas Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo op

1 hour 24 seconds ago January 04, 2017 Jan 4, 2017 Wednesday, January 04 2017 January 04, 2017 10:40 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A new Kansas Congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: "He's grounded."


During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.

Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said, "He's sneezing."

Marshall, an obstetrician, won the 1st District seat after beating incumbent tea party favorite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days