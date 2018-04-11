K9 with LPSO dies after seven faithful years of service

Photo: Deputy Winburn and K9 Mack

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies in Livingston Parish are mourning the loss of a beloved K9 named Mack.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared the news of Mack's passing on Wednesday, and praised his faithful service to the K9 Division for seven years. Joining the force in 2009, the sheriff's office says the dog was instrumental in apprehending several wanted criminals.

"One of the most notable cases involving K9 Mack happened during a heavy rain storm. Despite the weather, K9 Mack was able to track an attempted murder suspect right to the door of the home the suspect entered. The suspect was quickly located in the attic of that home," LPSO wrote.

He was also heavily trained in narcotics detection. From 2014 until his retirement, K9 Mack and his handler, Deputy Winburn, received multiple awards in this field.

"K9 Mack was a great partner who excelled at his job," the sheriff's office said.

Mack retired from service in June of 2016, and went on to live the rest of his life with Deputy Winburn and his family.