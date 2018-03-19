84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

K-9 unit conducts sweep of middle school in Pierre Part

4 hours 13 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, March 19 2018 Mar 19, 2018 March 19, 2018 12:29 PM March 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ASSUMPTION PARISH- A K-9 named Rocket and his handler made an unannounced visit to a middle school in Pierre Part on Friday.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office issued a release stating that Rocket and his handler, Officer Jared Tabor, visited Pierre Part Middle on Mar. 16 to conduct a sweep of the school.

                                           

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, the sweep was administered to all classrooms and other areas of the school frequently visited by the student body and staff.

Sheriff Falcon says he plans to continue unannounced sweeps to all schools in the parish in the future.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days