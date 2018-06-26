95°
K-9 sniffs out over $10M worth of cannabis
CHICAGO, IL - A K-9 is receiving a lot of praise after sniffing out a significant amount of drugs during a traffic stop.
According to Chicago Police, a vehicle suspected in narcotics trafficking led officers to conduct an investigation.
A Narcotics Unit K-9 alerted to the scent of narcotics, which resulted in a subsequent search of the vehicle. Police seized over 1,500 pounds of cannabis with a street value of over $10 million.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis.
