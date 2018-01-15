56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

K-9 Mex to retire after six years of service

6 hours 12 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2018 Jan 15, 2018 January 15, 2018 7:39 AM January 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ALEXANDRIA- Louisiana State Police Troop E has announced the retirement of one of their K-9s.

K-9, Mex, has been with state police for six years. He is responsible for the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal narcotics destined for the streets, according to state police.

Mex will spend is retirement years with his handler.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days