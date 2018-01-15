56°
K-9 Mex to retire after six years of service
ALEXANDRIA- Louisiana State Police Troop E has announced the retirement of one of their K-9s.
K-9, Mex, has been with state police for six years. He is responsible for the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal narcotics destined for the streets, according to state police.
Mex will spend is retirement years with his handler.
