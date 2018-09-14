78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Juvenile transported with serious injuries after reported shooting on Gardere Lane

Friday, September 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported with injuries after a shooting was reported Friday night.

The incident occurred Friday night just after 9 o'clock in the 500 block of Gardere Lane.

Sources tell WBRZ the victim is a male juvenile. He was transported from the scene in serious but stable condition.

No other details have been made available.

