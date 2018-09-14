78°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile transported with serious injuries after reported shooting on Gardere Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was transported with injuries after a shooting was reported Friday night.
The incident occurred Friday night just after 9 o'clock in the 500 block of Gardere Lane.
Sources tell WBRZ the victim is a male juvenile. He was transported from the scene in serious but stable condition.
No other details have been made available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Inside the arrest of Oscar Lozada, recovery of daughter
-
Car dealership donates vehicle to area school for redesign
-
18-wheeler driver ticketed after rear-ending stopped school bus picking up kids
-
Prosecutors: State Police conclude investigation into WBRSO Deputy
-
High school football coach accused of enforcing dangerous practice drills