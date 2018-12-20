Juvenile, three others charged for burglarizing residence

Photo: Termeka Lewis, Kenya Lewis, and Cedric Johnson

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A juvenile and three other suspects have been arrested following a residential burglary.

On December 17, authorities responded to a complaint at a residence near Platteville. It was later determined that electronics, jewelry, and other assorted valuables were taken.

Detectives were able to recover most of the stolen property and return it to the owners. A weapon from a previous burglary was also recovered.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives were able to identify the suspects because they openly indicated that they would commit a burglary to obtain Christmas presents and they subsequently carried out their plan.

Kenya Lewis was charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and probation/parole violation. She is being held without bond.

Termeka Lewis was charged with illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Her bond was also set at $50,000.

Cedric Johnson was charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things. His bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities say, a 14-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Detectives issued a warrant for Charles Richard for his involvement. He is wanted for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information on Richard’s whereabouts can call the sheriff's at (985) 369-2912 or Detectives Bureau at (985) 526-1627.