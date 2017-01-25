Juvenile, man arrested in Assumption firearm burglary

PIERRE PART - Assumption Parish Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection to a Belle River burglary.

Deputies say Allen Landry and a juvenile were booked in connection to the residential burglary. They are actively searching for a third suspect, 20-year-old Kelton Smith of Morgan City.

The three suspects are accused of stealing firearms from a home on January 22, according to detectives. Investigators say Smith and the juvenile committed the burglary while Landry planned the crime. They say Landry was already in the home and was familiar with its layout and what was inside.

Landry and the juvenile are charged with aggravated burglary. Landry is also charged with a previous theft from the home in the amount less than $750.

Landry's bond is set at $30,000. The juvenile was released into his parents' custody.