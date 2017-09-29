Juvenile arrested, two suspects still at large for Tigerland armed robbery

BATON ROUGE- At least one person, a juvenile, has been arrested after a armed robbery this morning in the Tigerland area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident occurred at 4558 Tigerland Avenue. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint of his wallet and vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle driving near the LSU campus. Police turned to follow the stolen vehicle, when three male suspects bailed from the vehicle. The suspects fled on foot at Garfield Avenue and Highland Road.

Officers from the LSU Police Department assisted.

The individual that was arrested is a juvenile.