90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile arrested, two suspects still at large for Tigerland armed robbery

11 hours 55 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, September 29 2017 Sep 29, 2017 September 29, 2017 5:42 AM September 29, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- At least one person, a juvenile, has been arrested after a armed robbery this morning in the Tigerland area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident occurred at 4558 Tigerland Avenue. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint of his wallet and vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle driving near the LSU campus. Police turned to follow the stolen vehicle, when three male suspects bailed from the vehicle. The suspects fled on foot at Garfield Avenue and Highland Road.

Officers from the LSU Police Department assisted.

The individual that was arrested is a juvenile. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days