Juvenile arrested for vandalizing Gonzales Christmas decorations

GONZALES – Police say one person has been arrested after employees found Jambalaya Park vandalized earlier this year.

According to a spokesperson for Gonzales Police, one female juvenile has been charged with simple criminal damage. Police say the juvenile is not cooperating with investigators.

Earlier this month, Gonzales City Hall employees found ornaments from the city’s Christmas tree smashed on the ground and lights ripped from fences.

“This is incredibly upsetting,” Mayor Barney Arceneaux told WBRZ. “Why anyone would intentionally set out to demolish a display that brings much joy to many people is beyond comprehension.”

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.