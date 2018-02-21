Juvenile arrested for threats to middle school in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH- Another juvenile has been arrested for making threats to a school.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, a juvenile was arrested on Tuesday for making "terroristic threats" to Belle Rose Middle School.

Detectives say the the individual remains in custody, but due to the age of the offender, no additional information will be released.

Superintendent Earl "Tibby" Martinez issued the following statement:

Dear Parents/Guardian:

This correspondence is to advise you of an incident that occurred on February 19, 2018, at Belle Rose Middle School.

The incident occurred after hours on social media and there was no threat to the general student body or faculty. The Sheriff’s Office has been informed and the incident is being investigated.

Please be assured that our students’ safety is paramount to us. We will continue to take all measures to maintain a safe and secure environment at all of our campuses. Due to state and federal privacy laws, however; and to preserve the integrity of the investigations by other authorities, the District will not disclose any further information concerning this matter.

This threat comes days after a tragic school shooting occurred in Parkland, Florida last week. Louisiana State Police issued a statement on Wednesday regarding "copycat threats."