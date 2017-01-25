77°
Juvenile arrested for threatening to bomb East Iberville High School

44 minutes 58 seconds ago January 25, 2017 Jan 25, 2017 Wednesday, January 25 2017 January 25, 2017 2:33 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ST. GABRIEL – A juvenile was arrested on Wednesday after he threatened to bomb East Iberville High and Elementary School.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday when a caller stated that he was coming to blow up the school.

The students and teachers were evacuated while the St. Gabriel Police Department, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the East Iberville Fire Department and members of the Parish School Board searched the school.

Detectives were able to locate and arrest the juvenile caller.

