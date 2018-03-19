Juvenile accused of abusing dogs headed to court

BATON ROUGE- A juvenile is headed to court today after a video of him abusing dogs went viral earlier this year.

The case has been drawn out by legal complications that delayed his arrest.

The video took social media by storm in January. The video, which WBRZ has decided not to reproduce in its entirety on television or online, shows the juvenile walking two dogs attached to a leash. As he approaches an apartment complex street, he begins to pull the leash around, pulling the dogs into the air and tossing them down the street. The dogs squealed as they hit the ground, got up and ran away.

After the video surfaced deputies from Iberville and East Baton Rouge Parish got involved.

EBR deputies identified the teen and took the case to juvenile court for charges, but Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Johnson refused to proceed with the case at the time. The case was later taken to a new judge.