83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Justin Timberlake visits Texas shooting survivor in hospital

1 hour 3 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 May 29, 2018 8:43 AM May 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Hill

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - Pop star Justin Timberlake made a surprise visit to a Texas school shooting survivor as she recovers from her wounds in a hospital.

Sarah Salazar was among the more than two dozen injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School. Her mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, shared on Facebook a photo that shows Timberlake wearing a medical gown and rubber gloves as he poses next to a smiling Salazar in her hospital room last Friday.

According to an online fundraiser for Salazar, the teenager suffered a broken jaw and will need shoulder replacement surgery after the shooting. Timberlake performed two shows in nearby Houston last week as part of his Man of the Woods tour.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days